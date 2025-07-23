Palm climbs on short-covering, firmer palm olein, Chicago soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, supported by short-covering and gains in Dalian palm olein as well as Chicago soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 52 ringgit, or 1.22%, to 4,316 ringgit ($1,021.54) a metric ton at the close.

Strength in Dalian palm olein and Chicago soyoil markets spilled over into crude palm oil futures, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“Dalian’s rally was driven by both short-covering and technical buying.”

Benchmark crude palm oil futures hit a midday high of 4,334 ringgit, with short-covering likely emerging after prices broke above the 4,300-ringgit level, the trader added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 0.02%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.74%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.72%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm ends higher despite uncertainty over US trade deals that kept market volatile

Oil prices were steady after falling for three consecutive sessions as a U.S. tariff deal with Japan improved global trade sentiment.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

European Union soybean imports for the 2025-26 season that began on July 1 reached 519,609 million metric tons by July 20, down 32% year-on-year. Palm oil imports fell 53% year-on-year to 93,234 million tons, according to data published by the European Commission.