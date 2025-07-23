Gold price per tola gains Rs3,700 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs364,900 after a gain of Rs3,700 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs312,842 after it accumulated Rs3,171.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs361,200.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,424 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $37, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs46 to reach Rs4,081.