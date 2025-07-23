Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Pakistan and Bangladesh agreed on Wednesday to grant visa-free entry for diplomatic and official passports.
The development came during Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting today with Bangladesh’s Home Minister, Lieutenant General (R) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
‘Pakistan-Bangladesh trade will soon reach $1bn mark’
The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in internal security and police training.
They also held discussions on increasing collaboration in counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking efforts, along with joint measures for counter-terrorism. Exchange programs for training between police academies were also discussed.
The two leaders also decided to establish a joint committee to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh. On Pakistan’s side, Federal Secretary for Interior, Khurram Agha, will head the committee. Meanwhile, a high-level Bangladeshi delegation will soon visit the National Police Academy in Islamabad.
