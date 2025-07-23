Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Pakistan and Bangladesh agreed on Wednesday to grant visa-free entry for diplomatic and official passports.

The development came during Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting today with Bangladesh’s Home Minister, Lieutenant General (R) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

‎During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

‎The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in internal security and police training.

They also held discussions on increasing collaboration in counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking efforts, along with joint measures for counter-terrorism. Exchange programs for training between police academies were also discussed. ‎ UK removes Pakistan from Air Safety List

The two leaders also decided to establish a joint committee to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh. On Pakistan’s side, Federal Secretary for Interior, Khurram Agha, will head the committee. ‎ Meanwhile, ‎a high-level Bangladeshi delegation will soon visit the National Police Academy in Islamabad.