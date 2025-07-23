BML 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.17%)
DCL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
DGKC 171.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
HUBC 149.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.88%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
NBP 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.77%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PPL 168.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
PREMA 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.79%)
BR100 14,316 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.27%)
BR30 39,699 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance IGIHL (IGI Holdings Limited) 293.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.84%

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2025 04:09pm

Key stakeholders of Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited (MFFL), including the Babar Ali Foundation—founded by the company’s Chairman, Syed Babar Ali—and IGI Investments (Private) Limited, have divested their entire shareholding in MFFL to CCL Holding (Private) Limited.

IGI Holdings, the parent company of IGI Investments, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We have received intimation dated July 23, 2025 from a substantial shareholder of the company i.e. Babar Ali Foundation that the foundation and members of its board of governors have sold their respective shareholdings of 2.43% and 0.70% in Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited (Mitchells) to CCL Holding (Private) Limited at a negotiated price of Rs232.75/share on July 23, 2025,” read the notice.

Similarly, IGI Investments has also sold its entire shareholdings of 3.72% in Mitchells to CCL Holding (Private) Limited at a negotiated price of Rs232.75/share on July 23, 2025, under applicable corporate and regulatory approvals, it added.

CCL Holding is a holding company of a wholly-owned subsidiary, CCL Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Limited, which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of branded generic pharmaceuticals and consumer health products.

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited, a Pakistani manufacturer of farm and confectionery products, has a history that dates back to 1933. After Independence, the company’s name was changed from Indian Mildura Fruit Farms to Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited.

The company went public in 1993 and was listed on the stock exchange in 1996. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sales of various farm and confectionary products, including beverages, ketchups and sauces, preserves, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food range, etc.

Earlier in May, MFFL entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with CCL Holding (Private) Limited.

PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited PSX notice PSX stocks divestment PSX notices CCL Holding IGI Holdings

Comments

200 characters

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with British High Commissioner

Pakistan’s Systems Limited explores acquisition in IT and ITES sector

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Nestle Pakistan reappoints Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Read more stories