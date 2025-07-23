BML 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.17%)
DCL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
DGKC 171.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
HUBC 149.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.88%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
NBP 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.77%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PPL 168.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
PREMA 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.79%)
BR100 14,316 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.27%)
BR30 39,699 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with British High Commissioner

  • British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2025 03:24pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets British High Commissioner

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed on Wednesday the regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East with British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the PM conveyed his warm wishes for His Majesty King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to his meeting with the UK leadership later this year.

“He welcomed the UK Government’s recent decision to resume PIA flights to and from the U.K., which he said would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges,” said the press release.

The PM also appreciated the role of Marriott in this regard.

While discussing Pakistan-UK relations, the PM expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation and said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides.

“Pakistan is cooperating closely with the UK at the UN Security Council,” the PMO quoted the premier as saying.

The PM also expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India stand-off. PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan was ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, said the statement.

Moreover, Marriott thanked the premier for receiving her and briefed him about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing Pakistan-UK bilateral ties.

“She lauded the government’s economic performance in the last year and a half, under the vision and leadership of the Prime Minister, which had brought about a significant improvement in all key macro-economic indicators.

She also shared with the Prime Minister, the UK’s perspective on regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.“

British High Commissioner PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with British High Commissioner

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Pakistan’s Systems Limited explores acquisition in IT and ITES sector

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Nestle Pakistan reappoints Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Read more stories