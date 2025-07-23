PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with British High Commissioner

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed on Wednesday the regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East with British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the PM conveyed his warm wishes for His Majesty King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to his meeting with the UK leadership later this year.

“He welcomed the UK Government’s recent decision to resume PIA flights to and from the U.K., which he said would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges,” said the press release.

The PM also appreciated the role of Marriott in this regard.

While discussing Pakistan-UK relations, the PM expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation and said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides.

“Pakistan is cooperating closely with the UK at the UN Security Council,” the PMO quoted the premier as saying.

The PM also expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India stand-off. PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan was ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, said the statement.

Moreover, Marriott thanked the premier for receiving her and briefed him about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing Pakistan-UK bilateral ties.

“She lauded the government’s economic performance in the last year and a half, under the vision and leadership of the Prime Minister, which had brought about a significant improvement in all key macro-economic indicators.

She also shared with the Prime Minister, the UK’s perspective on regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.“