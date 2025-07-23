BML 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
Sinner re-appoints former fitness coach Ferrara

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 01:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has re-appointed his former fitness coach Umberto Ferrara with immediate effect, the Italian world number one confirmed on Wednesday.

Sinner parted ways with Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi last year following the investigation into his positive tests for banned substance clostebol.

“The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and U.S. Open,” a statement from Sinner’s team said.

“Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level.”

Sinner served a three-month suspension earlier this year after agreeing a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in February after authorities accepted that the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system inadvertently via massages from Naldi at Indian Wells in March 2024.

WADA had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal’s decision last August to clear Sinner of wrongdoing.

Sinner, who returned to action in May and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final before beating him to win Wimbledon, said clostebol, which can build muscle mass, entered his system after Naldi applied an over-the-counter spray to a cut on his own hand before carrying out treatments on Sinner.

The spray had been given to Naldi by trainer Ferrara.

Sinner was cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal. Speaking at last year’s U.S. Open, Sinner explained his decision to part ways with Ferrara and Naldi.

“Now, because of these mistakes, I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them. I was struggling a lot in the last months. I was waiting for the result. The only thing I need right now is some clean air,” he said.

Ferrara, who had laid the blame for the incident on Naldi, worked with Sinner’s fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini this year.

Sinner, 23, had split with Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, his trainer and physiotherapist, before Wimbledon.

