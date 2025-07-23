BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 82.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 172.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.16%)
FCCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 148.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.09%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.07%)
MLCF 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
NBP 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
PPL 168.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.57%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
SSGC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.05%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,365 Increased By 10.1 (0.07%)
BR30 39,769 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.1%)
KSE100 139,585 Increased By 165 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,719 Increased By 66 (0.15%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Finance minister lauds CCP’s for ‘reducing pending court cases’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Jul, 2025 01:00pm

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), saying the commission’s had brought significant improvements, particularly in reducing the number of pending court cases.

Addressing the Senate, the finance minister requested the chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, to invite Dr Kabir Sidhu, Chairman CCP, for a detailed briefing to appreciate the true extant of reforms undertaken by the commission.

He informed the house that over the past two years, the CCP’s new management actively pursued litigation in various courts, which resulted in reducing the backlog of cases from 577 to approximately 300.

Responding to a motion moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz, the minister emphasised that a transparent and robust regulatory framework is essential in a market-based economy to foster competition and ensure accountability. In this context, he highlighted CCP’s recent performance as crucial and deserving of support.

He shared that the CCP issued 11 major orders in the past year alone, imposing fines exceeding Rs1 billion. Of this amount, approximately Rs120 million has already been recovered.

The inquiry process has been expedited, the issuance of show-cause notices has become more efficient, and the overall hearing mechanism has improved to ensure timely action against violators.

The minister further stated that CCP’s Cartels Department completed 20 inquiries during the current fiscal year, while the Office of Fair Trade finalised 13 investigations related to misleading advertisements and deceptive marketing. These investigations have led to the issuance of show-cause notices and the initiation of formal hearings, he said.

He also informed the Senate about the establishment of a dedicated Market Intelligence Unit within the CCP, which proactively monitors market distortions, price manipulation, and other potential violations of competition law.

The minister said that the unit has so far identified 170 potential violations across sectors such as banking, e-commerce, telecom, and real estate, with 28 inquiries already initiated.

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

Highlighting the CCP’s role in facilitating investment, he said that the commission Mergers Department approved 69 transactions during the current year, resulting completion of transactions worth $30 million in foreign direct investment (FDI). Moreover, the Exemptions Department granted 83 exemptions, helping to ease business operations.

He added that a Centre of Excellence has also been established within the Commission to conduct research and data-driven analysis of various market sectors.

SENATE Competition Commission of Pakistan Aurangzeb Khan

Comments

200 characters

Finance minister lauds CCP’s for ‘reducing pending court cases’

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

US tariffs, trade tensions to slow growth in developing Asia and Pacific, ADB says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Nestle Pakistan reappoints Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Read more stories