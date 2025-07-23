BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
DCL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
DGKC 172.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.14%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 148.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.07%)
MLCF 83.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
NBP 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
POWER 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
PPL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
PREMA 40.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
PTC 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
SNGP 116.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
BR100 14,370 Increased By 15.7 (0.11%)
BR30 39,771 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 139,603 Increased By 183.7 (0.13%)
KSE30 42,731 Increased By 77.3 (0.18%)
Markets

Iron ore slides on China property weakness; stimulus stems losses

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 11:41am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures fell on Wednesday, weighed down by ongoing weakness in China’s property sector, which overshadowed support from recent government stimulus and infrastructure plans.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.49% lower at 813 yuan ($113.49) a metric ton, as of 0311 GMT.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.61% lower at $104.7 a ton.

China’s outstanding property loans rose to a two-year high in June, following a series of property measures aimed at stabilising the sector.

Despite ongoing policy support, the property downturn continues to weigh on the economy. Property investment slumped in the first half of the year, while new home prices in June posted their steepest monthly decline in eight months.

The announcement of a $170 billion hydropower project in Tibet could provide a massive boost to the struggling concrete and steel sectors, said analysts from ANZ.

The project’s costs are projected to exceed those of the Three Gorges Dam by more than four times.

Meanwhile, Japan has launched an anti-dumping investigation into stainless steel sheets imported from China and Taiwan, after data showed that these imports were being sold in Japan at prices 20%-50% lower than in China.

This has resulted in Japanese steelmakers struggling to set prices that reflect rising costs, leading to profit declines.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE jumped, with coking coal and coke up 9.24% and 2.22%, respectively.

Coking coal prices remained elevated on rumours of potential government inspections that could lead to supply disruptions, alongside high demand from the hydropower project.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange mostly lost ground. Hot-rolled coil dipped 0.15%, wire rod fell 2.48%, stainless steel edged up 0.04%, and rebar traded flat.

iron ore

