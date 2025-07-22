BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Markets Print 2025-07-22

Iron ore rallies on hopes

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices rose on Monday, supported by hopes for more stimulus in China to aid growth momentum following a mixed bag of second-quarter economic data, and steel export demand.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was 2.15% higher at 809.5 yuan ($112.78) a metric ton, as of 0250 GMT.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 2.81% higher at $103.6 a ton. China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged, in line with expectations after slightly better-than-expected second-quarter economic data.

Market focus is now on this month’s Politburo meeting, which is likely to shape economic policy for the rest of the year, traders and analysts said.

Growing expectations of macroeconomic policy stimulus drove prices of major steel products higher, Mysteel Global said in a note. Improved margins on steel sales also prompted steel mills to increase their blast furnace operations, with the average blast furnace capacity utilisation rate rising by 0.99 percentage points week-on-week during July 11-17, Mysteel said in a separate note.

According to analysts, hot metal output, an indicator of iron ore demand, remained high. Steel exports remained high overall, broker Everbright Futures said in a note.

Elsewhere, iron ore shipments from top producers Australia and Brazil have increased slightly, said broker Hexun Futures. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE surged, with coking coal and coke up 4.18% and 2.95%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar and wire rod rose around 2% each, hot-rolled coil climbed 2.26%, and stainless steel edged up 1.45%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

