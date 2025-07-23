BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 82.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 172.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
FCCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 148.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.22%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.07%)
MLCF 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
NBP 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
PPL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
SSGC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.05%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,365 Increased By 10.1 (0.07%)
BR30 39,769 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.1%)
KSE100 139,578 Increased By 158.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 42,723 Increased By 69.5 (0.16%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks power ahead as eased trade tensions fuel rally

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 11:16am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks powered ahead on Wednesday as signs of eased Sino-U.S. trade tensions added fuel to a rally driven by Beijing’s campaign against intense price wars and a trillion-yuan hydropower dam project in Tibet.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.7% by the midday break, reaching an eight-month peak and on track for a fifth straight session of gains. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng jumped more than 1% to hit its highest level in almost four years.

  • In a sign the rally likely has legs, daily turnover in China stocks has expanded to near five-month highs, while margin financing - money borrowed to buy stocks - has hit a level not seen in nearly four months, signalling revived ‘animal spirits’.

  • “External and internal headwinds have subsided faster than expected,” Huatai Securities said in a note to clients, adding that “in the latest round of tariff talks with the U.S., China has strengthened its hand.”

  • China’s economy benefits from the government’s stepped-up campaign against ‘involutionary competition’ and positive real estate policies, Huatai added.

  • In a sign of reduced tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the deadline for negotiating a trade deal. “I think trade is in a very good place with China,” Bessent said.

  • Chinese tech stocks, which are sensitive to Sino-U.S. relations, jumped on Wednesday.

  • China’s tech-focused STAR50 Index gained 1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index jumped nearly 2%.

  • China-listed chemicals and steel continued to rise amid bets producers in these sectors will benefit from Beijing’s expected industrial capacity cuts.

  • Building materials and construction engineering stocks also powered ahead, as China’s massive hydropower dam project brightened the sectors’ prospects.

  • “The construction of a hydropower dam in Tibet has greatly lifted investor sentiment as well as earnings forecasts of related industries,” Guotai Haitong Securities said in a report.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks power ahead as eased trade tensions fuel rally

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

US tariffs, trade tensions to slow growth in developing Asia and Pacific, ADB says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Nestle Pakistan reappoints Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Read more stories