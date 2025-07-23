BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
DCL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
DGKC 172.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.14%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 148.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.07%)
MLCF 83.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
NBP 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
POWER 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
PPL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
PREMA 40.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
PTC 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
SNGP 116.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
BR100 14,370 Increased By 15.7 (0.11%)
BR30 39,771 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 139,603 Increased By 183.7 (0.13%)
KSE30 42,731 Increased By 77.3 (0.18%)
UniCredit posts surprise profit jump, ups guidance after dropping Banco BPM bid

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 11:13am

MILAN: UniCredit on Wednesday posted a much higher than expected quarterly profit and raised its 2025 outlook, a day after ditching a takeover bid for rival Banco BPM which had led Italy’s second biggest bank to clash with the government.

UniCredit late on Tuesday said it was withdrawing the offer, blaming government meddling for altering the process and depriving Banco BPM shareholders, as well as Italy’s economy, of a good opportunity.

UniCredit said net profit in the three months through June totalled 2.9 billion euros net of one-off items and 3.3 billion euros when including those. That is well above a 2.5 billion euro ($2.9 billion) forecast in a company-gathered analyst consensus, and up from 2.7 billion euros a year ago.

UniCredit forecast a net profit in the full year of around 10.5 billion euros, improving on a previous guidance for a net profit above 9.3 billion euros.

It said it would pay out to shareholders at least 30 billion euros in 2025-2027, of which at least half in cash dividends and the rest through share buybacks, depending on potential acquisitions.

Orcel has turbocharged UniCredit’s profits in recent years by taking advantage of higher rates and slashing costs, generously rewarding investors to drive up the share price.

The ambitious expansion strategy of the veteran dealmaker, however, has so far failed to yield a target. Orcel in 2021 walked away from a deal with Italy’s government to buy Monte dei Paschi and in recent months clashed with Germany over plans to buy Commerzbank.

