AGL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 136.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.53%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.37%)
DCL 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.2%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.21%)
HUBC 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
NBP 67.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.53%)
OGDC 169.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.48%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.33%)
PPL 132.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.88%)
PTC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.47%)
SEARL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.62%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
TPLP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TREET 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
TRG 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,183 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.23%)
BR30 27,605 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.41%)
KSE100 85,990 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,133 Decreased By -103.3 (-0.38%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit signs agreement for 500 new jobs, 1,000 voluntary exits

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 11:59am

MILAN: UniCredit has signed an agreement with labour unions for the employment of 500 people and 1,000 voluntary redundancies, Italy’s banking union Fabi said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, 600 staff will be retrained and will then be largely moved to the Italian bank’s branch network, Fabi added in a statement.

Commerzbank, UniCredit to meet Friday morning, source says

Italy’s second-biggest bank started talks with unions on Sept. 6.

The moves come after Orcel said it was time to lighten the central offices after earlier cuts hit the network.

UniCredit

Comments

200 characters

UniCredit signs agreement for 500 new jobs, 1,000 voluntary exits

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil edges up from two-week lows as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Alleged rape incident a fabricated story, insists Punjab CM

Read more stories