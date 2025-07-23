France’s Alstom tops market views on first-quarter sales

French train maker Alstom on Wednesday reported slightly higher than expected sales for its first quarter, driven by the ramp-up of projects in Germany and continued execution of projects in France, the US and Italy.

Alstom, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, recorded sales of 4.51 billion euros ($5.29 billion), up 7.2% on an organic basis, while analysts had anticipated sales of 4.4 billion euros and organic growth of 5.3%, according to a Visible Alpha consensus.