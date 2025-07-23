BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
France’s Alstom tops market views on first-quarter sales

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 11:12am

French train maker Alstom on Wednesday reported slightly higher than expected sales for its first quarter, driven by the ramp-up of projects in Germany and continued execution of projects in France, the US and Italy.

France’s Alstom setting up its permanent representation here

Alstom, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, recorded sales of 4.51 billion euros ($5.29 billion), up 7.2% on an organic basis, while analysts had anticipated sales of 4.4 billion euros and organic growth of 5.3%, according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

