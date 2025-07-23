Nestle Pakistan reappoints Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO
- Also appoints Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman of the Board
Nestle Pakistan Limited announced on Wednesday the reappointment of Joselito Jr. Avancena as the Chief Executive Officer.
This was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.
Nestle Pakistan also announced the appointment of Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman of the Board.
In February, Nestlé Pakistan reported its full-year results for 2024, with sales at Rs 193.2 billion, reflecting a decline of 3.7% compared to the previous year.
Incorporated in Pakistan - under the repealed Companies Ordinance 1984 (now Companies Act 2017), Nestle Pakistan Limited is a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., a Swiss-based public limited company.
The company is principally engaged in manufacturing, processing and sale of dairy, nutrition, beverages and food products, including imported products.
