BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.7%)
DCL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 172.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
HUBC 147.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.32%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
NBP 123.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.21%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,356 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,822 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 139,704 Increased By 284.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 42,729 Increased By 76 (0.18%)
Muted open for rupee despite Asia cheer on US-Japan trade pact

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 08:32am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, shrugging off the modest boost to its Asian peers after a U.S.-Japan trade deal fuelled hopes that Washington may strike similar agreements with other countries.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 86.35-86.38 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 86.3675 on Tuesday.

The rupee will “receive mild help” at open on account of Asia, a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“However, dips (on USD/INR) have been bought into quickly and the odds favour a repeat of that,” he said, adding, “I will definitely not be looking to sell USD/INR currently.”

On Tuesday, the rupee briefly recovered to 86.22 before slipping to a one-month low of 86.4125 on likely outflows and hedging.

The currency has declined in seven of the last eight sessions, dropping 0.7% so far this month.

Shares in Tokyo jumped and U.S. equity futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan, lowering proposed tariffs on Japanese imports to 15% from 25%. The agreement lifted the yen and other Asian currencies.

The U.S.-Japan deal comes just days ahead of the August 1 deadline set by Trump for finalising trade agreements or face steep tariffs.

The scheduled rollout of the reciprocal tariff on 1 August “looms large”, MUFG Bank said in a note.

“In the absence of new US trade deals, there’s a risk that tariff levels could revert to the steeper rates announced during Liberation Day in April. This uncertainty is weighing on the U.S. dollar.”

On Tuesday, Trump announced a new 19% tariff on goods from the Philippines, just below the 20% rate he had previously threatened to impose.

India, meanwhile, has yet to reach a trade agreement with the United States and the prospects of an interim trade deal before the August 1 deadline have dimmed.

Indian rupee

