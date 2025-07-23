BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.88%)
DCL 13.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 172.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
HUBC 147.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
NBP 123.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.22%)
SSGC 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TREET 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,356 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,822 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 139,691 Increased By 271.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 42,723 Increased By 69.1 (0.16%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as US-Japan trade deal lifts risk appetite, but weak dollar caps losses

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 08:20am

Gold eased on Wednesday as risk appetite improved after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan ahead of an impending tariff deadline, though a soft dollar and lower Treasury yields capped losses for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,423.44 per ounce, as of 0136 GMT, after hitting its highest point since June 16 earlier in the session.

US gold futures also slipped 0.2% to $3,437.70.

Trump said the U.S. and Japan had struck a trade deal that includes a 15% tariff that will be levied on U.S. imports from the country.

U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the deadline to August 12 for negotiating a trade deal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“If further trade deals are signed ahead of August 1, this could further boost general risk appetite and reduce the demand for gold,” CM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

“But if the USD remains pressured this will keep a return to $3,500 a viable near-term prospect for the precious metal.”

Japanese shares led an Asian share market rally on Wednesday after Trump announced Japan trade deal.

Offering support to bullion, the U.S. dollar index languished near a two-week low against its rivals, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday touched their lowest level since July 9.

Meanwhile, Trump continued his attack on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him a “numbskull” who has kept interest rates too high and said he will be out in eight months.

“These are low-liquidity conditions and that could just easily see volatility recede should the pressure on Powell’s firing ease. Bears may therefore be lurking to fade into moves below $3,500,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $39.15 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $1,437.83 and palladium slipped 0.8% to $1,264.96.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold eases as US-Japan trade deal lifts risk appetite, but weak dollar caps losses

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories