BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.7%)
DCL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 172.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
HUBC 147.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.32%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
NBP 123.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.21%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,356 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,822 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 139,704 Increased By 284.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 42,729 Increased By 76 (0.18%)
Jul 23, 2025
Markets

India equity benchmarks set to track Asian peers higher after US-Japan deal

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 08:17am

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in their Asian peers after the U.S. announced a trade deal with Japan, fuelling expectations of more to come.

The uncertainty over India-U.S. interim trade deal ahead of President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline could limit gains in the Indian market.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,164 points as of 8:08 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 25,060.9.

Japanese shares led the rally in Asian equities on Wednesday following the trade deal announcement. MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan also advanced 0.7%.

In another positive development, U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the August 12 deadline for negotiating a trade deal, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Easing global trade tensions is a positive for equities as it can reduce the uncertainty about global growth and inflation, which has kept the U.S. Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

Meanwhile, the prospects of an interim trade deal between India and the U.S. before Washington’s August 1 deadline have dimmed, with talks deadlocked over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products, Reuters reported, citing two Indian government sources.

In the absence of a trade deal, analysts expect market to remain stock-specific amid earnings season. Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Tata Consumer Products are the Nifty 50 companies scheduled to release their earnings on Wednesday.

