PSX witnesses robust rally

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange surged on Tuesday as investor sentiment strengthened. Confidence rose after a meeting between business leaders and Field Marshal Asim Munir coupled with the government’s Senate majority win further eased political uncertainty.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,202 points or 0.87 percent to close at 139,419.62 points, up from the previous day’s close of 138,217.58.

During intraday trading, the index touched a high of 139,901.78 and the low of 138,197.81 points before settling with strong momentum.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 closed at 14,344.60 points which was 205 points or 1.45 percent higher than previous close. The total volume remains 437.04 million shares. Also the BRIndex30 closed at 39,750.82 points which was 423.86 points or 1.08 percent higher than previous close with the total volume remaining 190.89 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the bulls roared back to life in Tuesday’s trading session, lifting the benchmark index to impressive levels. It further noted that the rally was fuelled by positive investor sentiment and renewed market confidence, as the index moved upward ahead of the anticipated announcement of strong corporate results. This wave of optimism helped paint a bullish picture across the board, setting the tone for a potentially upbeat week ahead.

The surge in buying was accompanied by increased trading activity. Total volume in the ready market stood at 629 million shares, up from 608 million of yesterday, while traded value also jumped to Rs 34.67 billion from Rs 23.52 billion in the previous session.

Among volume leaders, First Dawood Properties led the board with 44 million shares traded, closing at Rs 7.64. WorldCall Telecom followed with 26.4 million shares and closed at Rs 1.46, while PTCL recorded a turnover of nearly 25 million shares and settled at Rs 23.96.

In terms of gains, Unilever Pakistan Foods emerged as the top performer, soaring by Rs 2,279.22 to close at Rs. 27,777.22, while Nestlé Pakistan added Rs 45.45 to finish at Rs. 7,445.45. However, PIA Holding Company Limited-B plunged by Rs 3,101.53 to close at Rs 27,913.79, and Pakistan Services Limited declined by Rs 117.42 to settle at Rs 1,097.22.

Market capitalization rose from Rs. 16.505 trillion to Rs. 16.629 trillion, reflecting the addition of Rs 124 billion to the market cumulative capital price.

Out of 478 companies traded on the ready counter, 268 advanced, 178 declined, and 32 remained unchanged — showcasing a strong bullish breadth across the board.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 22,626.13 points after gaining 49.69 points, reflecting a 0.22 percent increase, with a total turnover of 5.27 million shares. The BR Cement Index climbed to 10,714.73 points, marking a rise of 28.86 points or 0.27 percent, as over 35 million shares changed hands during the session.

The BR Commercial Banks Index registered a modest gain, adding 96.63 points or 0.24 percent to settle at 40690.84 points, with turnover reaching 58.69 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index ended the day at 21,486.47 points, having advanced 52.86 points or 0.25 percent, while total traded shares stood at 21.37 million shares.

Meanwhile, the BR Oil and Gas Index concluded at 12,100.68 points after a robust gain of 208.06 points or 1.75 percent, supported by a turnover of 43.72 million shares. The BR Technology and Communication Index saw a slight increase of 4.55 points or 0.15 percent to close at 2,995.94 points, with 86.23 million shares traded.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, stocks were trading at new all-time highs after the business leaders’ meeting with Field Marshal Munir assured the military’s support for economic progress, while the government’s Senate majority helped bolster investor confidence.

He noted that speculation over possible monetary easing by the State Bank of Pakistan next week, alongside expectations of strong financial results and generous annual payouts during the earnings season, played a catalytic role in sustaining bullish activity at the PSX.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025