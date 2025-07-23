BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:46am

ISLAMABAD: In a move underscoring the deepening ties between Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday a series of intensified security measures to protect Chinese nationals across the country.

This development coincides with the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship infrastructure and economic partnership project pivotal to both countries’ strategic and economic agendas.

The prime minister, while chairing a high-level review meeting on the security arrangements for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Chinese citizens residing and working in the country.

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

“China is a friendly nation with which Pakistan shares historic and brotherly relations,” the prime minister said, emphasising that the security of Chinese nationals is a top priority for his government.

The meeting came amid increasing attention on ensuring safe environments for foreign investors and workers as CPEC transitions to a business-to-business model, expanding opportunities for private sector collaboration. “With the launch of the second phase, our responsibility to build a secure and business-friendly environment for the Chinese community in Pakistan has become even more critical.”

Highlighting the government’s strides in public security infrastructure, the prime minister pointed to the nationwide rollout of Safe City projects – an initiative aimed at enhancing urban surveillance and law enforcement capabilities through cutting-edge technology. These projects, according to Sharif, reflect Pakistan’s growing capacity to meet international security standards.

The prime minister also instructed authorities to prioritise the smooth and secure movement of Chinese nationals through airports, aiming to streamline their transit amid heightened security concerns.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the special security arrangements already in place for Chinese nationals working in the country including the federal capital. These include increased protection protocols for Chinese nationals, security escorts during travel, and enhanced surveillance at residential developments housing foreign workers.

“We have implemented full coordination between federal and provincial authorities to address terrorism threats and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens,” said Naqvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

