Pakistan signs UN agreement on ‘Law of Sea’

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Tuesday signed an agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) that establishes a legal framework for all marine and maritime activities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar signed the agreement at the United Nations Headquarters here, during his eight-day visit to the United States of America.

Pakistan played a leading role during the BBNJ negotiations, serving as Chair of the Group of 77 and China during the two main sessions in 2022.

Representing the collective voice of developing countries, Pakistan consistently advocated for fair benefit-sharing, capacity-building, and technology transfer, in line with the principle of the common heritage of humankind.

The signing of the BBNJ Agreement reflects on Pakistan’s continued commitment to multilateral cooperation and to the protection and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.