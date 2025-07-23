BML 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
Karachi-Thatta Road: CS Sindh directs removal of encroachments within a week

Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:08am

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah has expressed serious displeasure over the illegal encroachments and the failure of concerned authorities to take timely action.

Presiding over an important meeting at his office to address the growing encroachment issues on the Karachi-Thatta Road (N-5), which is a vital transportation corridor, he emphasized that the Karachi-Thatta Road serves as a key route for trade, travel, and daily commute and should remain free from any kind of obstruction.

He issued strict directives to the relevant departments and district administrations to ensure the complete removal of all encroachments within one week. "Any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated, and I will initiate disciplinary action against the officers responsible," he warned.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner Malir to take immediate steps to relocate all parked tankers from the main highway to the designated Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal, which was established specifically for such purposes.

He also instructed the traffic police and municipal authorities to prepare a coordinated action plan and conduct joint operations to clear the road and maintain its status as a safe and accessible national highway. He issued strict directives to the relevant departments and district administrations to ensure the complete removal of all encroachments within one week, following all codal formalities. Chief Secretary Shah reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring better traffic management and public safety, especially on major inter-city roads like the N-5. He added that sustainable enforcement and strict monitoring must continue even after the initial clearance drive to prevent the recurrence of encroachments.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Secretary Implementation & Coordination (I&C), DIG Traffic, Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Municipal Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Malir, Korangi, and Thatta districts.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on the current state of encroachments along the N-5 highway. These include illegal occupation of road space by water tankers, heavy trucks, and roadside fruit and vegetable carts, which are severely hampering the smooth flow of traffic and causing public inconvenience.

