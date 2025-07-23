BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Jul 23, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

Balochistan PA condemns Degari honour killings

NNI Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:13am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly Tuesday passed a unanimous condemnation resolution against the brutal double honour killing of a man and a woman in the Sinjadi Degari area of Quetta, calling the act inhumane, illegal, and a violation of both Islamic teachings and constitutional rights.

The session, chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, began 45 minutes late and opened with Fatiha for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks and fallen security personnel in the province.

The joint resolution, presented by MPA Ghazala Gola and supported by other members, condemned the killing of unarmed individuals in the name of honor and stated that no person has the right to act as judge, jury, and executioner. “Justice is the sole responsibility of the state,” read the text, urging the government to ensure the accused receive exemplary punishment.

Women lawmakers, including Shahida Rauf, Mena Majeed, and Farah Azeem Shah, delivered powerful speeches condemning the Degari incident, describing it as a societal failure and a throwback to “centuries of backwardness.” Mena Majeed said, “Women around the world are reaching the moon, while women in Balochistan are being murdered in the name of honor.”

Rauf demanded strict action and legislative reforms, calling for the formation of a joint government-opposition committee to oversee the investigation. She also questioned the role of traditional jirgas, suggesting they be redirected toward positive societal contributions rather than reinforcing outdated customs.

Farah Azeem Shah criticised the double standards in the justice system, emphasising that “honor does not mean taking a woman’s life, but protecting her dignity.”

Religious leader Hidayat-ur-Rehman, while condemning the killings, warned against adopting what he described as a "Western mindset" and stressed the need for balance, saying, “No one has the right to kill in the name of honor, but no one should be allowed to violate our cultural and religious values either.”

The House acknowledged that while laws against honor killings exist, implementation remains weak and societal mindset change is necessary. The resolution reaffirmed that such crimes have no link to religion, tradition, or morality and urged urgent action.

The session was adjourned until 3:00 PM on July 25, 2025.

