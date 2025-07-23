BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
DCL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
DGKC 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.58%)
FCCL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.53 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
NBP 124.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
POWER 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 169.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.19%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PRL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.21%)
SSGC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,345 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,751 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 139,757 Increased By 336.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 42,746 Increased By 92.6 (0.22%)
Markets Print 2025-07-23

Wheat futures decline

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday as top exporter Russia began to ship grain from its new crop, underscoring expectations of plentiful supply in the months ahead.

Corn and soybean futures rose slightly, clawing back some of the previous session’s losses amid a mixed weather outlook in the United States. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $5.40 a bushel at 0253 GMT, hovering close to the five-year low of $5.06-1/4 hit in May.

The first wheat from Russia’s new crop has arrived, and although Russian export prices have risen in recent weeks, the overall harvest is expected to be large, at around 83-84 million metric tons. In the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the winter wheat harvest was 73% complete as of Sunday, and 52% of spring wheat was in good-to-excellent condition.

Higher corn prices due to emerging weather risks have supported wheat, said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski, but “it doesn’t typically make sense for prices to move higher during harvest.”

