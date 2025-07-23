BML 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CPHL 82.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.21%)
DGKC 172.70 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.86%)
FCCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
HUBC 148.18 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.9%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.03%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
NBP 123.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
POWER 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 167.70 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.82%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
PTC 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.95%)
SNGP 116.09 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.12%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.99%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Markets Print 2025-07-23

Oil prices fall as key trade talks falter ahead of tariff deadline

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a third consecutive session, as hopes faded for a trade deal between the US and Europe, feeding fears of an economic slowdown in the world’s largest oil markets.

Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.39 a barrel by 1:59 p.m. EDT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery, set to expire on Tuesday, fell $1.05, or 1.6%, to $66.15 per barrel.

The more active September WTI contract was down 87 cents, or 1.3%, to $65.08 a barrel.

The European Union was exploring a broader set of possible counter-measures against the US as prospects faded for an acceptable trade agreement with Washington, EU diplomats told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump has set an August 1 deadline for countries to secure trade deals or face steep tariffs. He had threatened a 30% tariff on EU imports if no deal was reached.

“It appears that tariff factor is becoming a greater focus ahead of the US deadline,” analysts at energy advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Prospects of an interim trade deal between the US and India before that deadline have also dimmed, two Indian government sources told Reuters.

Diesel was the top decliner across the energy complex, reflecting economic concerns. The industrial fuel, used predominantly in manufacturing, construction and heavy transport, had been the top performer in oil markets over recent weeks due to tight global supplies.

US ultra-low sulfur diesel futures slid nearly 3% on Tuesday to $102.50 a barrel.

