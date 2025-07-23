BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
Published 23 Jul, 2025

CDA chief vows to uproot illegal housing societies

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has reaffirmed the authority’s firm resolve to curb illegal housing societies, land encroachments, and unauthorised developments in the federal capital.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters, where the progress of ongoing enforcement actions—undertaken on the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi—was reviewed in detail.

The CDA chairman was briefed that actions were actively underway against illegal housing societies operating without approved layout plans or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Several unauthorised offices have been sealed, and the NOCs of numerous societies have been cancelled as per law.

Citizens have been urged to consult CDA’s online portal for an updated list of approved and unapproved societies before making any investments. Randhawa warned that no society is allowed to sell plots beyond the approved layout plan, and any violation will invite strict legal action. He also cautioned advertisers and construction material suppliers to avoid dealing with unauthorized societies.

In a separate meeting held earlier in the day, Randhawa chaired a performance review session focused on CDA’s development initiatives.

