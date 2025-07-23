BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.61 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.26%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 41.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.37%)
PREMA 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
SNGP 116.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.7%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 56.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,377 Increased By 21.9 (0.15%)
BR30 39,885 Increased By 78.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 139,670 Increased By 250.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 42,703 Increased By 49.6 (0.12%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-23

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House

Anjum Ibrahim Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

“Michael Wolff, author of the best-selling book titled Fire and Fury, made an interesting observation based on his unprecedented access to what happened in the Trump White House and his key staffers.”

“Oh what did he observe? That Trump’s ideology…”

“Good heavens, no; not that cerebral. He noted that a lot of the staffers were women and all fit a similar mould: long hair worn down, skirts above the knee, high boots, and as per Wolff not always qualified for the roles they were secured. Why are you laughing?”

“Well,some amongst us wear shalwars well above the ankle but not above the knee.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Sorry a more serious observation, women representatives wear make-up, the richer they are, the more expensive the make-up…”

“Shut up, I was being serious…”

“Alright I stand corrected. One more observation, relevant I promise.”

“OK go on!”

“Out of the 60 plus cabinet members today I reckon around 85 percent are not qualified for the jobs…”

“That’s the percentage of indirect taxes in total collections whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich…”

“Now who is being facetious.”

“I stand corrected anyway in coalition governments selections are made to ensure the rule of the minority and…”

“I get it besides Wolff talked of staffers not elected members of parliament.”

“Ah so Nawaz Sharif had a preference for Fawad Hassan Fawad, his brother for Mr Langrial and…”

“And The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless made appallingly bad selections, bad from his own perspective — he appointed the Chief Election Commissioner, then he appointed…”

“Yeah, I see some similarities. Wolff also wrote that it wasn’t just that these women looked similar, they also looked like Melania…”

“Well no one has seen The Third Wife of the Man Who Must Remain…”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Sindh Auqaf Dept: AGP ‘uncovers’ Rs423m irregularities

Read more stories