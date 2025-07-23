PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House

“Michael Wolff, author of the best-selling book titled Fire and Fury, made an interesting observation based on his unprecedented access to what happened in the Trump White House and his key staffers.”

“Oh what did he observe? That Trump’s ideology…”

“Good heavens, no; not that cerebral. He noted that a lot of the staffers were women and all fit a similar mould: long hair worn down, skirts above the knee, high boots, and as per Wolff not always qualified for the roles they were secured. Why are you laughing?”

“Well,some amongst us wear shalwars well above the ankle but not above the knee.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Sorry a more serious observation, women representatives wear make-up, the richer they are, the more expensive the make-up…”

“Shut up, I was being serious…”

“Alright I stand corrected. One more observation, relevant I promise.”

“OK go on!”

“Out of the 60 plus cabinet members today I reckon around 85 percent are not qualified for the jobs…”

“That’s the percentage of indirect taxes in total collections whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich…”

“Now who is being facetious.”

“I stand corrected anyway in coalition governments selections are made to ensure the rule of the minority and…”

“I get it besides Wolff talked of staffers not elected members of parliament.”

“Ah so Nawaz Sharif had a preference for Fawad Hassan Fawad, his brother for Mr Langrial and…”

“And The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless made appallingly bad selections, bad from his own perspective — he appointed the Chief Election Commissioner, then he appointed…”

“Yeah, I see some similarities. Wolff also wrote that it wasn’t just that these women looked similar, they also looked like Melania…”

“Well no one has seen The Third Wife of the Man Who Must Remain…”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025