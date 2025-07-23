Pakistan apprises UNGA president about India’s water treaty violations

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on President of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang, in New York on Monday and drew his attention towards India’s violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), among other issues.

The two leaders talked about key topics on the UN agenda, such as efforts to promote sustainable development.

The minister called for strengthening global governance and reforming the UN in a manner that meets the expectations of the entire international community. The DPM expressed his serious concerns over India’s aggressive posturing, disinformation campaigns, and violation of the IWT, which threaten regional peace and stability.

He called for urgent international attention to New Delhi’s actions, including its illegal measures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its support of terrorism against Pakistan through its proxies. DPM Dar further underscored the need for a peaceful resolution of all disputes between Pakistan and India through dialogue, by international law, the UNSC resolutions and the UN Charter.

The President of the UN General Assembly affirmed his commitment to advancing peace, development and inclusivity within the framework of the General Assembly. He outlined his vision for promoting effective multilateralism and the centrality of the United Nations to serve all humanity.

Earlier in the day, the DPM addressed the high-level political forum on sustainable development at the UN and noted that developing countries require debt relief and access to grant-based resources to achieve sustainable development. He added that the UN’s 80th anniversary is an opportunity to make the organisation stronger and more responsive to today’s challenges.