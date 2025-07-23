CM’s message on ‘World Brain Day’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is striving to the utmost for prevention, treatment and imparting awareness about mental ailments.

“A healthy mind is a sound basis of having positive thinking and making constructive decisions,” she said in her message on the ‘World Brain Day’.

The CM said that the human mind is an unparalleled creation of the Creator of the universe. This delay reminds us to pay utmost attention to mental ailments. The human mind is the most complex and amazing system in the universe.”

She affirmed, “Overlooking mental health tantamount to ignoring life. People suffering from mental ailments not only suffer its pain but also suffer from social apathy and negligence.” She emphasised, “It is imperative to give mental health as much importance as physical health.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025