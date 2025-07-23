BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.88%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 147.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.76 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
SNGP 117.19 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
SSGC 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 56.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.7 (0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

CM’s message on ‘World Brain Day’

Published July 23, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is striving to the utmost for prevention, treatment and imparting awareness about mental ailments.

“A healthy mind is a sound basis of having positive thinking and making constructive decisions,” she said in her message on the ‘World Brain Day’.

The CM said that the human mind is an unparalleled creation of the Creator of the universe. This delay reminds us to pay utmost attention to mental ailments. The human mind is the most complex and amazing system in the universe.”

She affirmed, “Overlooking mental health tantamount to ignoring life. People suffering from mental ailments not only suffer its pain but also suffer from social apathy and negligence.” She emphasised, “It is imperative to give mental health as much importance as physical health.”

