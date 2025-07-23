BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
Punjab to establish Citrus Parks in Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh

Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:20am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday announced establishing of two ‘Citrus Park’ in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh under the ambitious Rs 1.2 billion three-year citrus revival project.

The project is aimed at enhancing citrus exports and improving the value chain to meet international standards. Under this establishment of certified nurseries, new orchards will be encouraged to increase production and exports, and ultimately strengthen the national economy.

He also announced linking citrus orchards with the Kisan Card programme to help orchard farmers get loans for their farming needs and employing 100 interns and 100 young professionals annually during the three year project duration.

He was speaking at the third meeting of the Chief Minister Punjab Citrus Development Task Force which was held at Agriculture House, Lahore. Various proposals regarding citrus development were reviewed during the meeting. Vice Convener Citrus Development Task Force Punjab, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, and Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, also attended.

Kirmani stated that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken for the revival and promotion of citrus fruits in the province. Citrus, particularly kinnow, is recognized as a signature fruit of Punjab. However, due to climate change, citrus orchards are deteriorating, and plants are increasingly affected by diseases and viral infections, resulting in reduced fruit size and shorter shelf life.

He stressed the need to bring private fruit nurseries under a legal framework through registration and licensing, and to connect them with diagnostic laboratories. The Minister welcomed the Bank of Punjab’s initiative to introduce a loan scheme of Rs. 30 million per individual for setting up citrus nurseries, calling it a positive step for agribusiness.

