‘Punjab to review PFC Award after new LG Act’s implementation’

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman on Tuesday said that a new Local Government Act is being introduced, and once implemented, the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award will be reviewed.

While responding to Amjad Ali Javed in Punjab Assembly Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that PML-N has always stood in favour of Local Government rights.

Earlier, Amjad Ali Javed complained that his committee cannot even pay electricity bills. Criticizing the corrupt state of banks, he said employees are not receiving their salaries. He questioned the Finance Minister, asking how much longer it will take to receive the Provincial Finance Commission Award (PFC) Award after eight years of waiting. “Can the Finance Minister provide a clear timeframe?” he asked.

PML (N) MPA Ahmed Ahsan Iqbal while speaking on the floor of the House said that Secretary of Local Government is saying that the current situation id extremely dire. Hr also said that the Local Government has no funds left. He emphasized that the responsibilities assigned by the federation to the provinces should similarly be delegated by the provinces to municipal committees, but institutions are not receiving their due rights. He raised the question of which establishment is obstructing the implementation of third-tier governance.

The session started 1 hour 46 minutes late under the chair of the Acting Speaker Malik Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar.

During a session of the Punjab Assembly, government member Mumtaz Ali Chang delivered a fiery speech, demanding that the Crime Control Department (CCD) conduct operations in the Kacha area. He highlighted a recent incident in Nawazabad where a man named Hamza was killed, two others were injured, and one went missing due to dacoit firing. Chang stated, “First, clean your own house. The CCD should also establish a unit in the Kacha area.” He further demanded the formation of a committee to investigate the killings of innocent people and the registration of false cases against them.

Asserting that “justice will restore the Assembly’s dignity,” Chang defended his role as a public servant, stating that he actively participates in welfare work. He praised the Chief Minister of Punjab for establishing the CCD, which has reduced fear in areas previously considered inaccessible. He also commended the peace festival organized by the Punjab Governor in the Kacha area on the 11th of this month.

Chang questioned why the CCD and Anti-Corruption Department were not conducting operations in the Katcha area despite having the authority. He alleged that police officials owning land in the region were sabotaging operations. “If the Prime Minister and Chief Minister can go to jail, why can’t the dacoits of Kacha?” he asked. He further claimed that reports indicate some notorious police officers are supporting dacoits in the area.

Acting Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar sought a report on police officials occupying land in the Katcha area, directing that it be presented in the Assembly to identify those involved. He emphasized, “Identify the dacoits occupying the Katcha area.

Separately, Mumtaz Chang raised concerns about the loans and facilities being offered by Punjab Bank Rahim Yar Khan, stating, “If we don’t know what loans this bank is giving, how will the public know?” He urged the government to inform citizens through advertisements.

Government member Ahmed Ahsan Iqbal criticized the Bank of Punjab during the session, stating that its reports are not being presented to the Public Accounts Committee. He said, “The Bank of Punjab always resists in this matter,” adding that the Assembly has the right to know what privileges are being given to the bank’s CEO.

Meanwhile, the 26 suspended opposition members of the Punjab Assembly have been reinstated. This decision came as a result of successful negotiations between the government and the opposition following their suspension during the budget speech of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman submitted a request in the assembly for the restoration of the opposition members, upon which Acting Speaker Punjab Assembly Zahr Iqbal Channar immediately ordered their reinstatement. The assembly secretariat also issued a notification confirming the restoration.

According to details, on June 27, opposition members created a ruckus during the speech of Punjab Minister Maryam Nawaz, leading to verbal clashes and physical altercations. Following the incident, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly suspended 26 opposition members for 15 sittings. Later, government members submitted four applications to the Speaker, requesting the Election Commission to issue disqualification notices against the opposition members.

