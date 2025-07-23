BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
World Print 2025-07-23

UK court awards £700m to HP in late tycoon’s fraud case

AFP Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 06:19am

LONDON: A UK court Tuesday awarded £700 million ($946 million) compensation to IT firm Hewlett Packard in a fraud case involving late British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, killed last year when his superyacht sank off Sicily.

A UK court ruled in 2022 in favour of the US technology giant, now known as HPE, in a civil case linked to the sale of Lynch’s company, Autonomy.

Lynch, once dubbed the “British Bill Gates”, founded software firm Autonomy in the 1990s. Its $11 billion sale to Hewlett Packard in 2011 also saw him face fraud charges in the United States. HP accused Autonomy of artificially inflating its revenues and growth before the sale.

Hewlett Packard had demanded $5 billion in compensation. The company did not reply to an AFP request for comment.

The British court had not yet awarded damages when Lynch was killed along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four friends and the yacht’s cook in the sinking of his British-flagged vessel Bayesian in a storm in August 2024.

Lynch, 59, his family and guests were on board celebrating his acquittal in the massive US fraud case.

The 56-metre (185-foot) yacht was struck by a mini-tornado before dawn as it was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo.

Hewlett Packard had recorded nearly $9 billion in write-downs, including more than $5 billion it claimed resulted from accounting manipulations by Autonomy’s directors before the sale.

But justice Robert Hildyard in the British case wrote in his ruling that “HP’s claim was always substantially exaggerated”.

The initial compensation award had been expected in September 2024, and before his sudden death Lynch had prepared a written reaction to the judgement.

