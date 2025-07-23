BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.62 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.84%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
FCCL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 147.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.13%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
PREMA 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
PTC 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 44.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,635 Increased By 215.1 (0.15%)
KSE30 42,687 Increased By 33.5 (0.08%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-07-23

C/A surplus

Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 06:39am

EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accurately referred to the 2.1 billion US dollar current account (C/A) surplus in 2024-25, the first time in 14 years, and the largest after 22 years, as a historic milestone.

While critics challenge the source of some of the components of the current account including remittance inflows and the administrative measures to contain imports yet the surplus is no mean achievement.

However, one key question remains: whether the balance of payment issue (with current account as only one component) due to the country’s economy experiencing a boom-bust syndrome has receded for all times to come (a syndrome that has generated a periodic need to secure an International Monetary Fund programme — Pakistan is currently on its twenty-fourth programme). This vicious cycle is sourced to rising imports of raw materials and intermediate goods with the objective of achieving a higher growth rate while exports remain subdued as they are largely agro-based whose international market price has not increased appreciably.

The IMF documents relating to the ongoing programme, approved in September 2024, present a very disturbing picture: “Pakistan ranked 85th in the Economic Complexity Index, the same rank it held in 2000. With an export basket strongly biased toward agriculture and textiles, the country has struggled to reallocate resources towards more technologically complex products.

Reallocation is held back by existing macroeconomic distortions, including public procurement of agricultural products, price controls on raw inputs and fiscal and financial incentives for low productivity sectors;“ and that “the state’s support of businesses through subsidies, favourable taxation arrangements, protection and government price setting has undermined the development of a dynamic and outward-oriented economy” while “inadequate investment in infrastructure has left Pakistan vulnerable to impact of climate change.”

Two macroeconomic metrics released by the Finance Division indicate the veracity of these damning claims by the Fund.

First, the large scale manufacturing sector was in the negative territory last fiscal year (negative 1.52 percent July-April 2025) against 0.26 percent in the comparable period of the year before in spite of the doubling of credit to the private sector — from 323.5 billion rupees 2023-24 to 676.6 billion rupees 2024-25 (which lent credence to the fact that the credit was utilised for non-productive sectors); and second outflow of foreign portfolio investment rose from 559.5 million US dollars to 624.4 million US dollars which explains why total foreign investment inflows declined from 1582.9 million US dollars in 2024 to 1354.4 million US dollars in 2025.

What the focus on current account alone ignores is taking cognizance of the government reliance on borrowing from abroad, which is detailed in the financial account that is another key component of the balance of payment. In June 2025, the financial account was negative 2785 million US dollars against negative 900 million US dollars in June 2024, negative 743 million US dollars in June 2023, negative 2856 million US dollars in June 2022 and negative 3037 million US dollars in June 2021 (the year the country was struggling to cope with the Covid-19 aftermath).

The overall balance, as per the SBP website, was negative 3147 million US dollars in 2025, against negative 500 million US dollars in 2024, negative 1133 million US dollars in 2023, negative 632 million US dollars in 2022 and negative 1618 million US dollars in 2021.

In 2025 reserves rose to an unprecedented 9.1 billion US dollars; however, with rollovers from friendly countries at around 16 billion US dollars this statistic provides little comfort level.

It is, therefore, important to note the boom-bust syndrome that has marred the country’s economic performance is still relevant and one can only hope that some far-reaching structural reforms are implemented that would change the sustained mishandling of the economy due to the failure of successive economic team leaders to challenge not the Fund’s diagnosis but the prescriptions that are not reflective of the ground realities in this country though they may be applicable to other countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy IMF PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan balance of payment current account surplus

Comments

200 characters

C/A surplus

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories