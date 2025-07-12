May 9 case: Court reserves verdict on Qureshi’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal application in a May 9 case.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan, while hearing Qureshi’s acquittal plea in the case registered against him and others following the May 9 violence, reserved its judgment following completion of arguments of both parties.

Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, appeared before the court.

Bukhari, while arguing before the court said that the court had acquitted many co-accused in the case on March 8, 2025. About the allegations against his client, Bukhari said that Qureshi is accused of inciting violence and vandalismon the alleged instructions of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan through a video message. The court reserved its verdict following the completion of arguments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025