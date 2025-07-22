COAS Munir instructs FBR to have dialogue with businessmen over arrest powers, penalties: FPCCI

While focusing on the recently enacted expansions of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) powers, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh with the trade and industry’s delegation met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M). who assured them of his full support for the economic growth of the country, according to a FPCCI statement on Tuesday.

The development comes days after Pakistan’s two largest cities - Karachi and Lahore - faced partial and complete market closures over a strike call by traders against what they called “anti-business” tax measures introduced in the Finance Act 2025.

Karachi, Lahore hit by strike against ‘anti-business’ tax measures

In the Finance Act, the government expanded the FBR powers with Sections 37A and 37B, which empower the tax authority officials with arbitrary arrests; Section 21(S), which imposes harsh penalties on cash transactions of Rs200,000 or more; mandatory digital invoicing under SRO 709; and the imposition of e-Bilty under Section 40(C).

“Mr Atif Ikram Sheikh maintained that the business community is immensely thankful to Field Marshal Asim Munir for immediately directing that the new provisions; particularly those added under Sections 37A and 37B of the Sales Tax Act 1990, pertaining to arrest and detention; be held in abeyance; and, for instructing the FBR to enter meaningful and solution-oriented dialogue with stakeholders and address their concerns,” the FPCCI statement read.

The statement further said the delegation had presented a comprehensive overview of the challenges faced by the industrial sector – with particular emphasis on the recently enacted expansions of the FBR’s powers.

“Additionally, the GHQ will support economic activities in the country through the platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); fostering an environment of collaboration and trust.”

The business community’s delegation also called for interest rates to be brought down in line with inflation to stimulate businesses and economic activities. It also highlighted the delay in notification of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) amendments relating to exclusion of cotton and cotton yarn from the scheme; and, imposition of an 18% sales tax on their imports, according to FPCCI statement.