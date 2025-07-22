BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
UNSC adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on peaceful dispute settlement

  • Resolution 2788 urges stronger global use of UN Charter tools for peaceful dispute resolution and conflict prevention
BR Web Desk Published 22 Jul, 2025 08:39pm

In a significant diplomatic achievement, the United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution sponsored by Pakistan on “Strengthening Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.”

The resolution, formally titled Resolution 2788 (2025), was passed during a session presided over by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The initiative marks a notable step in reinforcing international commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation under the framework of Chapter VI of the UN Charter.

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

The resolution encourages UN member states to strengthen the use of peaceful means such as mediation, arbitration, confidence-building measures, and dialogue to prevent disputes from escalating into conflict. It also calls on member states to effectively implement relevant Security Council resolutions related to peaceful dispute resolution.

Member states, along with the UN system, are urged to explore timely diplomatic efforts and enhance cooperation at international, regional, and subregional levels.

The resolution specifically highlights the role of regional and subregional organisations in facilitating peace and urges stronger collaboration with the United Nations.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan remains committed to multilateralism and the principles of the UN Charter.

It described the resolution’s adoption as a major contribution to promoting peace and security globally, reaffirming Pakistan’s role as a proactive member of the Security Council.

