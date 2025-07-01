FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Pakistan said on Tuesday that it looked forward to working closely with all Council members to promote timely and united action as it assumed presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan will undertake this responsibility with a deep sense of purpose, humility and conviction. and its approach will continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect for international law, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism.

“As a country that has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings to the Security Council an objective, principled and balanced perspective shaped by its foreign policy, past experience at the Council and its long-standing contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security including through UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts,” the statement said.

It added that Pakistan has pursued a transparent, balanced and consultative approach and was mindful of the multiple, interlocking challenges to international peace and security across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and other regions.

The immense human cost of these crises demands a Security Council that is responsive, credible and effective, the FO said.

The Presidency will convene two high-level signature events during July: an open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”, to be held on 22 July, the press release said.

A briefing on “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-Regional Organizations: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)” is also scheduled for 24 July.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar will chair the meetings and will also preside over the quarterly open debate on the Question of Palestine on 23 July 2025.