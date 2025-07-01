AIRLINK 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.22%)
BOP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 139.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.98%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.45%)
OGDC 219.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.34%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.13%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.62 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.94%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.41%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,002 Increased By 230.9 (1.81%)
BR30 38,474 Increased By 179.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 127,675 Increased By 2047.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 38,874 Increased By 720.1 (1.89%)
FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jul, 2025 11:33am

Pakistan said on Tuesday that it looked forward to working closely with all Council members to promote timely and united action as it assumed presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan will undertake this responsibility with a deep sense of purpose, humility and conviction. and its approach will continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect for international law, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism.

“As a country that has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings to the Security Council an objective, principled and balanced perspective shaped by its foreign policy, past experience at the Council and its long-standing contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security including through UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts,” the statement said.

It added that Pakistan has pursued a transparent, balanced and consultative approach and was mindful of the multiple, interlocking challenges to international peace and security across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and other regions.

The immense human cost of these crises demands a Security Council that is responsive, credible and effective, the FO said.

Historic moment: Pakistan to assume UNSC presidency next month

The Presidency will convene two high-level signature events during July: an open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”, to be held on 22 July, the press release said.

A briefing on “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-Regional Organizations: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)” is also scheduled for 24 July.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar will chair the meetings and will also preside over the quarterly open debate on the Question of Palestine on 23 July 2025.

