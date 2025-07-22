BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Gill accuses England of ignoring ‘spirit of the game’ with time-wasting

AFP Published 22 Jul, 2025 07:43pm
India’s captain Shubman Gill tosses the ball to the bowler on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, on July 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s captain Shubman Gill tosses the ball to the bowler on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, on July 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: India captain Shubman Gill accused England of ignoring the “spirit of cricket” after the hosts’ time-wasting tactics in the third Test at Lord’s sparked an angry flare-up between the teams.

The tourists ought to have been able to bowl two overs late in the third day’s play of the third Test after being dismissed for 387 – exactly level with England’s first-innings total.

Crawley, however, ensured there were only six deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah before stumps by twice withdrawing from his stance and then calling for the physio after the fifth ball appeared to make only minimal contact with his glove.

Tempers flared as it became evident India would not be able to bowl another over before the close, with host broadcaster Sky Sports issuing an on-air apology after a stump microphone picked up Gill swearing angrily at Crawley.

Stokes ready to push through pain barrier against India

England went on to win a thrilling match by 22 runs to go 2-1 up in a five-match series.

Gill, in his first campaign as India captain, addressed the issue on the eve of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

“A lot of people have been talking about it so let me just clear the air once and for all,” the 25-year-old Gill said on Tuesday.

“The English batsmen on that day had seven minutes of play left, they were 90 seconds late to come to the crease, not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late.

“Yes, most of the teams use this (delaying tactic), even if we were in this position we would have liked to play fewer overs but there’s a manner to do it.

“If you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on and that is something that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late to the crease is not something that comes in the spirit of the game.”

Gill admitted he was not proud of swearing at Crawley but said it took place in the context of rising tensions.

“We had no intention of doing that whatsoever but you’re playing a game, you’re playing to win and there are a lot of emotions,” said the India skipper.

“When you see there are things happening that should not happen, sometimes emotions come out of nowhere.”

Shubman Gill INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

India’s Gill accuses England of ignoring ‘spirit of the game’ with time-wasting

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in FY26

‘BYD’s Shark 6 PHEV launch to help fill the market gap’

Trump tariffs take a $1 billion bite out of General Motors earnings

New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ to raise cost for visiting USA

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Turkish logistics firm Borusan

Pakistan signs UN agreement on Law of Sea

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

Read more stories