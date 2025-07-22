India’s Gill accuses England of ignoring ‘spirit of the game’ with time-wasting

MANCHESTER: India captain Shubman Gill accused England of ignoring the “spirit of cricket” after the hosts’ time-wasting tactics in the third Test at Lord’s sparked an angry flare-up between the teams.

The tourists ought to have been able to bowl two overs late in the third day’s play of the third Test after being dismissed for 387 – exactly level with England’s first-innings total.

Crawley, however, ensured there were only six deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah before stumps by twice withdrawing from his stance and then calling for the physio after the fifth ball appeared to make only minimal contact with his glove.

Tempers flared as it became evident India would not be able to bowl another over before the close, with host broadcaster Sky Sports issuing an on-air apology after a stump microphone picked up Gill swearing angrily at Crawley.

England went on to win a thrilling match by 22 runs to go 2-1 up in a five-match series.

Gill, in his first campaign as India captain, addressed the issue on the eve of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

“A lot of people have been talking about it so let me just clear the air once and for all,” the 25-year-old Gill said on Tuesday.

“The English batsmen on that day had seven minutes of play left, they were 90 seconds late to come to the crease, not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late.

“Yes, most of the teams use this (delaying tactic), even if we were in this position we would have liked to play fewer overs but there’s a manner to do it.

“If you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on and that is something that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late to the crease is not something that comes in the spirit of the game.”

Gill admitted he was not proud of swearing at Crawley but said it took place in the context of rising tensions.

“We had no intention of doing that whatsoever but you’re playing a game, you’re playing to win and there are a lot of emotions,” said the India skipper.

“When you see there are things happening that should not happen, sometimes emotions come out of nowhere.”