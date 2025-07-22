BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
Sports

Stokes ready to push through pain barrier against India

AFP Published 22 Jul, 2025 06:02pm
England’s captain Ben Stokes (L) gestures to India’s Akash Deep (R) on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, on July 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
England's captain Ben Stokes (L) gestures to India's Akash Deep (R) on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, on July 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: England captain Ben Stokes says he is ready to put his injury-ravaged body on the line again if it helps his side seal a Test series win over India.

All-rounder Stokes took five wickets, scored 77 runs and ran out Rishabh Pant across two innings of relentless effort during a 22-run win over India in the third Test at Lord’s.

Victory gave England a 2-1 lead in a five-match series, with fast-medium paceman Stokes bowling 44 overs in total, including gruelling spells on the decisive final day.

“I’m not going to lie, I cannot wait to just lie on my bed for four days,” said Stokes after the match.

The 34-year-old has suffered two severe hamstring injuries in the past 12 months but the skipper, speaking to reporters on the eve of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, said he was well-rested.

England beat India by 22 runs to win third Test

“I felt like I was in a long-distance relationship with my family because I hardly saw them (despite) being at home. If the situation requires it again then I’ll do what I need to do.”

The quality of cricket on show from both England and India has drawn comparison with England’s celebrated 2005 Ashes triumph.

“So far, the series has been great to play in and I presume it’s been pretty good to watch,” said Stokes.

“The 2005 Ashes series was great to watch and I think we’ve gone all five days in all three Tests so far so it just proves that the quality of cricket has been outstanding.

“Two teams going toe-to-toe and not very much separating us at the moment. It’s been good to be a part of.”

