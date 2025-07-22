BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Newcastle cult hero ‘Nobby’ Solano appointed Pakistan coach

AFP Published 22 Jul, 2025 06:42pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

KARACHI: Pakistan’s embattled football federation has appointed former Newcastle United cult hero Nolberto ‘Nobby’ Solano as coach of their national teams to try to improve their dreadful record of never qualifying for a major tournament.

Solano, 50, who also played for Aston Villa and West Ham United in the English Premier League before retiring in 2012, was an assistant coach for his country Peru when they qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“We have hired the services of Solano with a hope that he will bring more energy and zest to the national players and lift our standings at the international level,” the Pakistan Football Federation president, Mohsen Gilani, said in a statement.

The cricket-obsessed nation has reached the second round of Asian qualifying for the FIFA World Cup only once.

Pakistan are 201st of 210 teams the in FIFA world men’s team rankings, and have sought to improve standards by inducting players of Pakistan heritage based in the UK.

Pakistan football has suffered badly from political parties fighting over control of the federation, which receives a large annual grant from world governing body FIFA.

The federation was for 10 years run by a FIFA-appointed committee and earlier this year briefly suspended for political interference ahead of elections in May.

FIFA in 2021 banned Pakistan from playing international matches for 15 months, also for political interference in the federation.

Solano’s first task will be with the under-23s men’s team, who are due to face Cambodia, Iraq and Oman in September in qualifying for the U23 Asian Cup next year.

Solano’s first matches in charge of the senior team will be a double-header against Afghanistan in 2027 Asian Cup qualifying in October.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 away defeat to Syria in March and a 1-0 loss to Myanmar in Yangon last month.

Pakistan FIFA Nolberto Solano

Comments

200 characters

Newcastle cult hero ‘Nobby’ Solano appointed Pakistan coach

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in FY26

‘BYD’s Shark 6 PHEV launch to help fill the market gap’

Trump tariffs take a $1 billion bite out of General Motors earnings

New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ to raise cost for visiting USA

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Turkish logistics firm Borusan

Pakistan signs UN agreement on Law of Sea

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

Read more stories