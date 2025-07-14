BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Sports

England beat India by 22 runs to win third Test

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2025 09:29pm
England’s Ollie Pope (L), England’s Jamie Smith (2L), England’s Harry Brook (R) and England’s Zak Crawley (2R) run past India’s Mohammed Siraj as England win the test match on the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, on July 14, 2025. Photo: AFP
England’s Ollie Pope (L), England’s Jamie Smith (2L), England’s Harry Brook (R) and England’s Zak Crawley (2R) run past India’s Mohammed Siraj as England win the test match on the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, on July 14, 2025. Photo: AFP

LONDON: England beat India by 22 runs in a thrilling third Test at Lord’s on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

India, set 193 to win, were dismissed for 170 after tea on the last day, with the match ending when last man Mohammed Siraj played on to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Ravindra Jadeja was 61 not out – the all-rounder’s fourth consecutive fifty this series – after taking India to within sight of what would have been a remarkable win.

India beat England by 336 runs to win second Test

England captain Ben Stokes bowled two lengthy spell Monday on his way to innings figures of 3-48, with express fast bowler Jofra Archer – in his first Test after more than four years of injury induced exile – taking 3-55.

Brief scores

England 1st Innings 387 (J Root 104, B Carse 56, J Smith 51; J Bumrah 5-74)

India 1st Innings 387 (KL Rahul 100, R Pant 74, R Jadeja 72; C Woakes 3-84)

England 2nd Innings 192 (J Root 40; W Sundar 4-22)

India 2nd Innings 170 (R Jadeja 61 no, B Stokes 3-48, J Archer 3-55)

Result: England won by 22 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

England beat India by 22 runs to win third Test

