BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Indian rupee sticks to losing run as outflows, tariff worries sustain pressure

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 04:40pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, pressured by likely outflows from domestic equities and growing concerns over an imminent deadline to secure trade deals with the United States.

The rupee closed at 86.3675 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1% on the day.

The rupee has fallen around 0.6% over its five-day losing streak, weighed by a modest rebound in the dollar index, foreign portfolio outflows, and concerns over the economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war.

Equity markets in Asia and Europe were mostly lower on Tuesday, while Wall Street futures were flat after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs in the previous session.

Regional currencies were trading mixed and India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed a tad lower.

While markets have shown a relatively muted reaction to the latest trade salvos from the White House in July, analysts said the complacency may start to fade as the deadline for trade deals draws closer.

Indian rupee weakens slightly, broad dollar softness cushions pressure

“Markets’ defiant approach to tariff news will be tested in the coming days as the risk of no trade deals before the 1 August deadline rises,” ING said in a note.

The prospects of an interim trade deal between India and the United States before the deadline have dimmed, as talks remain deadlocked over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday.

In the absence of a trade deal, Indian exports would be subject to a 26% tariff.

The European Union, meanwhile, is preparing possible countermeasures against the U.S. as prospects for an acceptable trade agreement fade, per EU diplomats.

Indian rupee

