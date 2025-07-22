BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.04%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
HUBC 147.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.20 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.51%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.77%)
SNGP 116.90 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,328 Increased By 188.7 (1.33%)
BR30 39,804 Increased By 477 (1.21%)
KSE100 139,389 Increased By 1171.2 (0.85%)
KSE30 42,617 Increased By 461.8 (1.1%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AGIC (Askari General Insurance Company Limited) 52.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91%

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jul, 2025 01:21pm

Askari General Insurance Company Limited (AGIC) has purchased commercial property worth over Rs432 million from Askari Development and Holdings (Private) Limited (ADHL), an associated company.

The listed insurance company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

As per the notice, AGIC has entered into a related party transaction with ADHL, to acquire a commercial property located on the second floor of Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore.

The transaction, valued at approximately Rs432.4 million (excluding transaction costs), involves the purchase of a 12,011 square foot commercial floor.

Giving rationale behind the said transaction, AGIC said that “the transaction is intended to secure long-term capital appreciation and enhance asset diversification of the company”.

“No director or executive of Askari General Insurance Company Limited has any direct or indirect personal interest in the subject transaction,” read the notice to the stakeholders.

The company shared that Army Welfare Trust (AWT) holds approximately 59.25% of the issued share capital of Askari General Insurance Company Limited and also exercises control over ADHL.

At the time of filing this report, the share price of AGIC was hovering at Rs51, an increase of Re0.47 or 0.93%.

AGIC was incorporated under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (repealed with the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017 on May 30,2017) as a public limited company on 12 April 1995.

The company is engaged in non-life insurance business comprising of fire, marine, motor, health and miscellaneous. The Company is a subsidiary of Army Welfare Trust.

real estate real estate sector psx companies PSX notice commercial property Askari General Insurance Company Limited Askari Corporate Tower Askari Development and Holdings (Private) Limited

Comments

200 characters

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Read more stories