BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.04%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
HUBC 147.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.78 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.20 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.51%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.77%)
SNGP 116.90 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,328 Increased By 188.7 (1.33%)
BR30 39,804 Increased By 477 (1.21%)
KSE100 139,397 Increased By 1179.9 (0.85%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 464.4 (1.1%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares dip as mixed earnings, trade anxiety weigh

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 12:47pm

European shares nudged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by mixed corporate earnings, while market sentiment over a potential U.S. trade deal soured following reports that the bloc was preparing counter-measures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% at 545.1 points, as of 0714 GMT.

European chemicals stocks led sector declines, falling 1.7%, as shares of Akzo Nobel dropped 4.2% after the Dulux paint maker lowered its core profit outlook for 2025.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech slipped nearly 7%, the biggest percentage decliner in the STOXX 600, after the French lab supplies manufacturer reported its half-year results.

Conversely, Compass Group gained 4.5% after the British food catering firm agreed to buy European premium food services business Vermaat Groep for about 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) including debt.

In trade, EU diplomats said the 27-nation bloc was considering a broader range of counter-measures against the United States, which could allow the EU to target U.S. services or curb access to public tenders in the absence of a deal.

Meanwhile, an ECB survey signalled on Monday that euro zone firms remained optimistic about their growth prospects but were also facing pressure on profits partly due to trade tensions.

Investors geared up for a week of corporate updates from Wall Street and European leaders, including results from the region’s largest software maker SAP later in the day, to gauge the impact of trade turmoil on businesses.

Comments

200 characters

European shares dip as mixed earnings, trade anxiety weigh

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Read more stories