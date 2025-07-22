BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 12:00pm

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Tuesday it had launched a ballistic missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen following the activation of air raid sirens in multiple regions across the country.

Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen

The launch from Yemen follows an Israeli military attack on Houthi targets in Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Monday in its latest assault on the Iran-backed militants, who have been striking ships bound for Israel and launching missiles against it.

