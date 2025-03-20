AIRLINK 182.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.41%)
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2025 12:48pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday, as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion international airport.

“A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted… prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” Israel’s military said.

Part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against the United States and Israel, the Houthis have been firing on ships in the Red Sea and at Israel since the start of the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

They had paused their attacks for the duration of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that began mid-January, but resumed launching missiles and drones after the United States carried out deadly strikes on Yemen Saturday.

In a statement, the Houthis said they targeted Ben Gurion airport with a “hypersonic ballistic missile”, and again targeted an American aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea.

US strikes hit targets in Yemeni capital, Houthi-run TV reports

On Tuesday, the Hamas-allied rebels claimed responsibility for a missile intercepted by Israel, and vowed to escalate attacks after massive military operations resumed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s aerial bombardment, by far the deadliest since the truce took effect, killed more than 400 people, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s main backer, has pledged to hit Yemen with lethal and overwhelming force until the Houthis stop their harassment campaign.

