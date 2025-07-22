BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.97%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.62%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.04%)
FCCL 45.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
HUBC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.88 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.69 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.81%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.77%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.92%)
SSGC 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.04%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 56.80 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.56%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,328 Increased By 188.7 (1.33%)
BR30 39,804 Increased By 477 (1.21%)
KSE100 139,437 Increased By 1219.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 42,632 Increased By 477 (1.13%)
Markets

Australian shares rise on mining and gold boost; Insignia jumps on takeover deal

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 11:35am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by mining and gold stocks, as investors awaited minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting for rate cues, while Insignia Financial jumped after agreeing to an A$3.3 billion takeover bid.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 8,692.5 by 0030 GMT, after closing 1% lower on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release later in the day minutes of its July policy meeting where it may offer some insights into a rare split among policymakers before deciding to hold interest rates steady at 3.85%.

A surprisingly soft jobs report last week has seen markets move to price a 90% chance that the central bank will cut rates next month.

On the resources-heavy bourse, miners led the charge with a 2.4% rise, after iron ore futures closed higher overnight.

Top miners BHP and Rio Tinto climbed 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively, while Fortescue advanced 2.1%.

Gold stocks gained 3.1%, after bullion prices hit a five-week high overnight.

Gold miner Northern Star Resources rose 2.7%, while Genesis Minerals advanced 5.7%.

Limiting the benchmark index’s gain, financials slipped 0.6%, while energy stocks declined 0.7%, tracking weakness in oil prices.

Among individual stocks, Insignia Financial jumped 16% after the wealth manager agreed to an A$3.3 billion ($2.15 billion) takeover by investment manager CC Capital Partners.

Champion Iron advanced 4.6% after the company said Nippon Steel and Sojitz Corp would invest an initial C$245 million ($179.08 million) in its Kami iron ore project in Canada for an aggregate 49% interest.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,874.11.

