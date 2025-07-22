India’s stock benchmarks open higher, led by banks, Eternal rally

India’s equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday, supported by post-results rally in Eternal and strength in financials on the back of strong earnings from top private lenders.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.3% to 25,166.65 points, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.4% to 82,527.43 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains at open.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps advanced 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Financials, which climbed 1.6% on Monday boosted by upbeat June-quarter results from heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, added about 0.5% at open.

Zomato parent Eternal jumped 10%, building on last session’s 5.6% rise, after posting a more than 70% surge in quarterly revenue.