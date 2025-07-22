BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.21%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.61%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (2.7%)
PREMA 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
PRL 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.95%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.92%)
SSGC 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,326 Increased By 186.3 (1.32%)
BR30 39,796 Increased By 468.7 (1.19%)
KSE100 139,472 Increased By 1254.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 42,645 Increased By 490.1 (1.16%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s stock benchmarks open higher, led by banks, Eternal rally

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 11:25am

India’s equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday, supported by post-results rally in Eternal and strength in financials on the back of strong earnings from top private lenders.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.3% to 25,166.65 points, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.4% to 82,527.43 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains at open.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps advanced 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Financials, which climbed 1.6% on Monday boosted by upbeat June-quarter results from heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, added about 0.5% at open.

Zomato parent Eternal jumped 10%, building on last session’s 5.6% rise, after posting a more than 70% surge in quarterly revenue.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s stock benchmarks open higher, led by banks, Eternal rally

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Read more stories