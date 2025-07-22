BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
RIAT 2025: PAF's success represents strategic, economic victory: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the Pakistan Air Force's dual triumph at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025 represents a multi-faceted strategic and economic victory for Pakistan.

He said that the "Spirit of the Meet" award for the JF-17C Block III underscores Pakistan's advanced indigenous defense capabilities and its ability to produce highly competitive 4.5-generation fighter jets at an affordable cost, a critical factor for many international buyers.

Simultaneously, the "Concours d'Elegance" award for the C-130H Hercules highlights the PAF's exceptional standards of maintenance and professionalism across its fleet, validating the nation's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) expertise as a valuable service export. He said that these accolades collectively enhance Pakistan's global standing, projecting an image of a technologically advanced and professionally capable nation, thereby challenging pre-existing negative international perceptions. This improved national brand is instrumental in attracting foreign direct investment, as evidenced by the Special Investment Facilitation Council's efforts and recent FDI trends, he added.

Furthermore, he said, the success at RIAT is expected to significantly boost the export prospects of the JF-17 Thunder, as demonstrated by the landmark $4.6 billion deal with Azerbaijan, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global defense market.

While Pakistan continues to manage substantial defense expenditures within a challenging fiscal environment, strategic achievements like the RIAT awards offer significant long-term economic and diplomatic dividends.

They not only contribute directly to the growth and diversification of the aerospace industry through exports and MRO services but also indirectly stimulate tourism and broader economic engagement by fostering greater international confidence and understanding. This success reinforces Pakistan's position on the global stage as a nation capable of achieving excellence in advanced technological domains.

