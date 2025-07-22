Indigenous livestock breeds: Indonesia seeks research partnership with SAU

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards enhancing regional cooperation in agriculture and livestock innovation, a high-level delegation from the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam to explore collaborative research on Sindh’s indigenous breeds of cattle, goats, and sheep.

Led by Acting Consul General Dewanto Priyokousumo, the Indonesian delegation expressed keen interest in developing academic and technical partnerships between Indonesian institutions and SAU. The discussions focused on breed improvement, food security, and climate-resilient livestock production, with a special emphasis on facilitating faculty, expert, and student exchange programs.

During an in-depth meeting held at the university’s Committee Room, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted SAU’s expertise and ongoing initiatives in genetic conservation and livestock productivity. He underscored the university’s research on native breeds such as Red Sindhi and Tharparkar cattle, and goats including Kamori, Tapri, Bari, and Pateri, along with the Dumbi sheep. “These local breeds are critical to the rural economy and possess natural resistance to climate stress, heat, and disease. Their low-input, high-output potential makes them globally significant for sustainable agriculture,” said Dr. Siyal. He further noted that SAU is actively working with national and international organizations to conserve and improve these valuable genetic resources.

Acting Consul General Dewanto Priyokousumo praised the scientific leadership of SAU and emphasized Indonesia’s intention to initiate bilateral academic agreements that address shared priorities in food and animal nutrition. He noted the strong alignment between Indonesia’s needs and SAU’s expertise in climate-adapted livestock research.

Arya Polosy, Consul for Information, Social and Cultural Affairs, stated that the delegation aimed to identify collaboration opportunities not only with the university but also with the Government of Sindh. He expressed optimism about launching joint projects that could strengthen agricultural innovation and food systems in both countries.

The visiting delegation toured key facilities at the university including the Animal Reproduction Model Farm, Institute of Food Science and Technology, M.H. Panhwar Farms, and other research units. Detailed briefings were given on the university’s academic initiatives, innovation projects, and field-based research.

