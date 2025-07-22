Experts explore how AI redefines future of finance

KARACHI: Industry leaders came together at Pakistan Fintech Forum III to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining the future of finance.

Organised by the Pakistan Fintech Network, the Forum has quickly become a key platform for aligning innovators, institutions, and policymakers on the future of digital finance in Pakistan. The third edition, held in Karachi, was marked by pragmatic conversations around data-driven innovation and the need to embed intelligence into financial systems today to remain competitive tomorrow.

The AI-focused panel, moderated by Noshad Minhas, CEO, Walee Financial Services and Hakeem Easy Finance, delved into the real-world impact of AI across payments, lending, risk assessment, and customer experience areas that are increasingly intertwined with machine learning and automation. “Technology alone is not the solution; its value lies in solving meaningful problems and driving measurable outcomes for institutions and their customers.”

Offering a product innovation perspective, Aamir Aftab, Chief Product Officer at JazzCash, spoke about the company’s multi-pronged AI approach, combining traditional machine learning with generative AI to build more intelligent, accessible, and responsive financial services.

He informed that as one of Pakistan’s largest digital financial platforms, JazzCash’s AI investments come at scale. The platform processes over Rs 1 trillion in payments monthly, equivalent to 10 percent of Pakistan’s GDP, and serves more than 50 million users. Its ability to embed AI into high-volume use cases, from digital lending to insurance, demonstrates how intelligent design can drive both financial inclusion and commercial impact.

